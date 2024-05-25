Pirates coach Riveiro hails ‘tough’ Stellenbosch FC

“I think they really intensified the competition this season," said Riveiro.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has praised Stellenbosch FC for taking the race for second spot to the last day of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership.



ALSO READ: Pirates qualify for Champions League after draw with SuperSport



This comes after the Buccaneers pipped Stellies to the second spot after they played to a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



The stalemate was enough for Pirates to qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League. Stellies lost their second spot after suffering a shock 2-1 loss to Richards Bay.



“I think they really intensified the competition this season, they were a very tough opponent. Today they are not in the second spot, but imagine they are extremely sour,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV.



“But for us, we probably deserved to be there so I think it’s a good day for us.



ALSO READ: City stun Sundowns to deny them invincible tag



Following the draw against Matsatsantsa a Pitori the Buccaneers will now shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Mbombela Stadium next Saturday.