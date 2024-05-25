Pirates qualify for Champions League after draw with SuperSport

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal during DStv Premiership 2023/24 match against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates qualified for next season’s Caf Champions League following a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership match played at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



As expected, the game started at a frantic pace with both teams throwing men forward in search of an early goal, but there were no clear-cut chances earlier on.

Deon Hotto came close to opening the lead for the Buccaneers in the 21st minute, but his shot down the left flank was saved by Ricardo Goss.

Goss was called into action again three minutes later when Thabiso Sesane tried his luck from long range, but he found the goalkeeper well positioned and Goss made a routine save.

SuperSport’s first chance on goal fell to Siviwe Magidigidi, but his free header went over the crossbar.

Pirates appealed for a penalty in the 39th minute for a handball inside the box, but the referee waved play on.

With a few minutes left before the half-time break, Tshegofatso Mabasa gave the Buccaneers the lead with a tap-in from Monnapule Saleng assist. The move was started by Patrick Maswanganyi in the middle of the park whose defence-splitting pass found Saleng on the right and he unselfishly laid a perfect pass to Mabasa for a simple tap-in.

It didn’t take long for SuperSport to get the equaliser in the second half as Gape Moralo equalised in the 64th minute following some great work from Shandre Campbell.

Terence Dzvukamanja then wasted a glorious chance to put SuperSport in the lead, but he was let down by his first touch when he was faced with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Pirates coach Jose made some changes in the second in an effort to try and find the winning goal, but the Matsatsantsa a Pitori defence kept them at bay.

Substitute Kabelo Dlamini then brought the best out of Goss with a powerful shot just outside the penalty box, but the SuperSport goalkeeper was equal to the task and pulled off a brilliant save to deny him to make sure that the teams share the spoils.

With Stellenbosch FC having lost 2-1 to Richards Bay FC, the draw was enough for Pirates to finish second on the log and qualify for the Caf Champions League.

Matsatsa finished seventh on the log and ironically they will face Pirates in the first round of the MTN8.