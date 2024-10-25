Betway PSL

Ronwen Williams nominated for three CAF awards

The Awards ceremony will be hosted by Morocco in December.

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has received three nominations for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

Williams has been nominated in the categories of and interclub player of the year, player of the player and goalkeeper of the year.
 
Williams’ CAF nomination comes just after a month after the Bafana captain was nominated for FIFA Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy.

Meanwhile, Bafana coach Hugo Broos was nominated in the category of coach of the year, while Sundowns were nominated in the category of club of the year.

Bafana Bafana have also been nominated for the national team of the year award.

