Mosele strikes to save point for Chippa against Pirates

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates failed to register a third successive win in all competitions after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United in a DStv Premiership clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday.



Prior to the draw against Chippa, the Sea Robbers thrashed Sekhukhune United 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the MTN8 and walloped Royal AM 4-1 in a league tie.

Defender Bandile Shandu scored the opening goal of the match, before Goodman Mosele levelled matters for Chippa in the second half.

Pirates have now collected four points in their last three league matches and they are in fourth place on the league table, while Chippa are in eighth spot with three points following three draws.

During Tuesday’s match, the home side would go on to get the first shot at goals on target, but the Siphelele Luthuli’s shot was not powerful enough to trouble Sipho Chaine at Pirates’ poles in the 20th minute.

However, four minutes later, it was Pirates who went on to open the scoring courtesy of Bandile Shandu, making it 1-0 for the visitors.

At the other end, the Chilli Boys made a huge threat when forward Augustine Mulenga muscled his way into the Pirates penalty area, but Bucs defender Tapelo Xoki managed to deal with the danger.

The Buccaneers would go on a break with Jose Riveiro’s men in the lead.

Pirates were eager for a second goal in the last period of the match, but their efforts were fruitless as Patrick Maswanganyi saw his shot go off-target in the 53rd minute.



The Chilli Boys then managed to bounce back in the game with on-loan Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele scoring for the host in the 65th minute to make it 1-1.

There were plenty of chances that followed at both ends throughout the tie, but the two teams ended up sharing the spoils.

Pirates will now shift their focus to the Caf Champions League where they play Comoros side Djabal FC away from home Saturday. While Chippa will welcome Mamelodi Sundowns in a league tie in their next fixture.