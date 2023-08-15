Nku nets brace as Sundowns shoot down blunt Arrows

By Katlego Modiba

Lesiba Nku scored a brace as Mamelodi Sundowns crushed Golden Arrows 4-0 in a DStv Premiership match played at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.

Peter Shalulile and Grant Kekana also got their names on the scoresheet against a helpless Arrows side that simply didn’t have answers against the rampant Sundowns team.

If this was a boxing fight, the match would have been stopped in the opening 40 minutes.

Rivaldo Coetzee was back in the line-up after serving her two-match suspension from the red card he received against Sekhukhune United.

Arrows simply didn’t turn up in Tshwane and their unbeaten start to the new campaign came tumbling down against the defending champions.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based side came into the game high on confidence. They draw their opening game against Moroka Swallows and beat Richards Bay before making the trip to Tshwane.

Shalulile was installed back into the starting 11 having being demoted to the bench in the MTN8 quarter-final against Moroka Swallows.

It didn’t take long for the Namibian hitman to make his presence felt. He opened the scoring with 17 minutes on the clock after a spell relentless pressure by Sundowns.

It went from bad to worse for the visitors who offered little resistance to the barrage of attacks.

Nku scored his first goal for the club to double his side’s lead with a cheeky backheel five minutes later after yet another well crafted move by the champions.

Grant Kekana also popped up with rare goal to make it 3-0 six minutes before half time to put the result beyond doubt.

Nku got his second of the game two minutes after the restart. However, the intensity dropped in the second half as Masandawana made it three wins in as many matches in the league to go top of the standing with nine points.

The one-way traffic continued in the second half and it’s back to the drawing board for Arrows.

The result also came at cost with Shalulile coming off with an injury late with 17 minutes left.