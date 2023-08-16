Komphela gives report on Swallows progress

By Katlego Modiba

Moroka Swallows head coach Steve Komphela has given a progress report of his team three games into the new season.



The Dube Birds have not yet soared to Komphela’s expectations even though the coach is encouraged by what he has seen so far.

Swallows head into Wednesday’s DStv Premiership game against Sekhukhune United on the back of two successive defeats to Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following the MTN8 Cup exit at the hands of Sundowns, the 56-year-old gave a report card of his team who opened their league campaign with a 1-all draw against Golden Arrows.

“We’re not far off, coming into this match (Sundowns game), one would say we were at 35% and 40%,” Komphela remarked.

“But what I saw took me to 60%. With the red card and how we reacted, I think we’re getting there. It’s not easy to build a team and it takes time like crazy.

“Onana goes to Manchester United and everything else changes with just one player, if you miss that player, it’s a different picture.”

Komphela, who has been in charge of Swallows for just over a month, concedes that it will take time to stamp his authority at the club.

“When you’re new in a club, you’re the individual who is joining,” he said about his new project after leaving Sundowns where he served as an assistant to Rulani Mokwena.

“When you go to a club, it starts forming and at some point it starts storming because people are trying to find their spots.

“And then it has to be normal and then it will perform and excel. If you don’t go through these stages then you won’t come right.

“For me, I think I’m still at a storming phase but it’s coming to an end because people need to know how I think and how I work.”



He added: “As soon as that is normalised then from then it moves into the performing stage so we’re at 60% and maybe another 10% after the next game but football won’t wait for you. It must click quickly otherwise the door is open.”