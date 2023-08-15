Ntseki has explained sparing use of new Chiefs striker Chivaviro

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Ranga Chivaviro was one of the exciting signings for Kaizer Chiefs who reportedly had to fend off Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates to bring him to Naturena.

ALSO READ: Mothiba’s hard work pays off as he nets in Strasbourg’s Ligue 1 opener

But the burly attacker has made only cameo appearances for Chiefs, and has not had enough time on the field to stamp his authority.

Ntseki brought Chivaviro as a substitute in Chiefs’ MTN8 quarterfinals win over Cape Town City last weekend.

“I think last week when I was addressing the media, I said that we are still managing Ranga,”said Ntseki after the game he won 2-1.

“He was brought in because their defenders were staying very deep. He is very physical and can hold the ball and can flick the balls.



“And we wanted the team to come fresh to Cape Town. That was the plan in terms of our recovery and freshness.

“That was the plan. In the first half we were looking at speed and quality, trying to get behind the defence.”

The game turned into a chess match on the bench, with City coach Eric Tinkler bringing on Taariq Fielies which forced Ntseki to reshuffle his setup.

“He came in just to stabilise the defence and strengthen the defence, so we needed to bring in Ranga, and also Saile on the other side

“And Ashley (du Preez) moved to the left. I think the plan worked out very well, because even though Ashley was struggling towards the end.

“But he has a big heart. He has got so much belief in himself and in his qualities,” explained the Chiefs mentor.

Ntseki addresses his appointment as Chiefs coach

Ntseki, whose hiring at Chiefs raised a few eyebrows, especially within the club’s supporters, also commented on this.

“I think first I need to thank the management and board of the club,”said Ntseki.

“The appointment was made because of the need to have continuity in terms of the tactical plan of the club and also the projections.

“I was the head of technical of the club and reports were presented and we realised there were certain areas we needed to work on.

“There was a lot of noise about other coaches coming to Chiefs and the club never said anything about anybody coming to the club.

“I think it was a plan from the club to have somebody from within to continue with the technical team.

ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates midfielder trying to revive career in Mozambique

“As for the public and anybody who had questions about me, I have said it that in South Africa you are declared useless before you are even born.”