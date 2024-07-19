Mosimane accused of using Al-Ahly as stepping stone

Al-Ahly and Egypt legend Wael Gomaa says he was not happy with Pitso Mosimane‘s style of play during his tenure as the Red Devils head coach.



This is despite the fact that Mosimane won two Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups, the Egypt Cup and a bronze medal at the FIFA Club World Cup with the Red Devils.

“I’m talking about facts and incidents that happened here,” said Gomaa during an interview with MBC Masr.

“The things I said about him [Mosimane] in the past were based on the style of play I was watching in comparison with the teams we played against at the time.

“One of the things I didn’t like about him in particular was the fact that he was using rivals Zamalek as a bargaining chip with Al Ahly to get a better contract.

“I was told that he’s a good coach in the training ground but he always sought holidays for him and the players which was to their detriment.”

The former Al-Ahly defender also accused Mosimane of using Al-Ahly as a stepping stone in his career.



“There were also players that told me personally they didn’t like the way Mosimane played. Again, he’s a big coach but I think he only saw Al Ahly as a stepping stone in his career,” commented Gomaa.

Mosimane was the head coach of Al-Ahly between 2020 and 2022 before leaving the Egyptian to join Al-Ahli Saudi SC of Saudi Arabia.