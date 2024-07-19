Sekhukhune United announce two signings

Boyeli, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs, joins Babina Noko from Zambian giants Power Dynamos.

Sekhukhune United have confirmed two more additions as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.



ALSO READ: Mobbie joins SuperSport ranks



Babina Noko have announced the signing of DR Congo striker Andy Bobwa Boyeli and defender Sikhosonke Kenneth Langa.

Boyeli, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs, joins Babina Noko from Zambian giants Power Dynamos.

Langa joins Sekhukhune after an impressive season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship for University Of Pretoria.

The duo become the latest additions in the Babina Noko squad following the signings of Thabang Monare, Njabulo Ngcobo and Keletso Makgalwa.

Sekhukhune released 13 players including Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Michael Sarpong, Edwin Gyimah, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Lebohang Mabotja, Collins Makgaka and Tashreeq Morris to make way for the new recruits.



ALSO READ: Spurs confirm Dortley move to Kaizer Chiefs

The club also parted ways with coach Lehlohonolo Seema and replaced him with German Peter Hyballa.



Babina Noko finished fourth this last season and have qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup in the new campaign.