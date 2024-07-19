Sekhukhune United announce two signings
Boyeli, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs, joins Babina Noko from Zambian giants Power Dynamos.
DRC striker Andy Boyeli has joined Sekhukhune United (Pic Sekhukhune United/X)
Sekhukhune United have confirmed two more additions as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.
ALSO READ: Mobbie joins SuperSport ranks
Babina Noko have announced the signing of DR Congo striker Andy Bobwa Boyeli and defender Sikhosonke Kenneth Langa.
Boyeli, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs, joins Babina Noko from Zambian giants Power Dynamos.
Langa joins Sekhukhune after an impressive season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship for University Of Pretoria.
The duo become the latest additions in the Babina Noko squad following the signings of Thabang Monare, Njabulo Ngcobo and Keletso Makgalwa.
Sekhukhune released 13 players including Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Michael Sarpong, Edwin Gyimah, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Lebohang Mabotja, Collins Makgaka and Tashreeq Morris to make way for the new recruits.
ALSO READ: Spurs confirm Dortley move to Kaizer Chiefs
The club also parted ways with coach Lehlohonolo Seema and replaced him with German Peter Hyballa.
Babina Noko finished fourth this last season and have qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup in the new campaign.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.