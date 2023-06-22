Pitso tips Nabi to be a success, not sure of player quality at Chiefs

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Nasreddine Nabi would be a good fit for Kaizer Chiefs if he ends up signing, according to revered former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.

ALSO READ: New AmaZulu coach Franco Martin promises to revive legendary club

Amakhosi are said to be in advanced talks with the Tunisian mentor to bring him to Naturena with hopes he can turn things around.

Nabi is a favourite to replace embattled Arthur Zwane and Pitso believes he could be the right fit.

It is said that among issues that are delaying the deal is his insistence on bringing his own technical team.

But Pitso says that is a norm for coaches of that level. They come with their own technical team.

“You can’t (bring him without his own technical team). The level at which we are, you have your own technical team,” said Pitso in an interview with Metro FM Sports onWednesday.

“And when the club recruits you, they don’t ask. They know that it is a package. So, I have a team that comes with me.

“We have just increased the team now. We have added the goalkeeper coach who was with me at Al Ahly. He is Saudi.

“I have taken him in for many reasons. He speaks English well, and he speaks Arabic and he will help me.

Nabi is highly rated

“He knows my philosophy, he knows how I play. I want him to coach the goalkeepers because that is where we start the play, from the back.”

Pitso believes Nabi is at the same level and should be allowed to come in with his own technical team.

“He is a good guy, a good coach. He has won double trebles, not anyone can win that. I think I got it twice in different years. He did it in a row.”

“It depends,” said Pitso when asked if he believes Nabi can be a success at Naturena. “South African football is not Tanzanian football. Tanzanian football to be honest, it is just three teams – Yanga, Simba and Azam… and the rest.

Pitso unsure of the quality of Chiefs players

“It is like Ajax in the Netherlands… It is Ajax, Feyenoord and the rest. It is a fact. But he knows the stress. He knows the pressure to deliver.

“So, he will handle the stress and pressure well. And he has proved that he is good. He took Yanga to the final of the Confederation Cup.

ALSO READ: Chivaviro adamant he remains a Gallants player

“And that is the level. I hope he can do it. I am not sure because I don’t really know the quality of the players at Chiefs. And I can’t judge because I am not watching a lot.”