New AmaZulu coach Franco Martin reveals his ambitions for Usuthu

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC’s new coach Pablo Franco Martin has promised to bring a strong attacking football mentality to the team.

In his first public statements since taking charge, Martin expressed his unwavering ambition and desire for success with AmaZulu.

“I’m an attacking football mentality coach, I don’t understand football without ambition,” said Martin speaking from Spain.

“Our ambition is going to be playing the best football possible, trying to be offensive. And aiming to win as many games as possible.”

Martin’s words resonated with optimism and a clear vision for the team’s style of play. He emphasised his commitment to delivering an aggressive, attacking brand of football.

His philosophy extends beyond the attacking aspect, as he also emphasised the importance of defensive commitment and hard work.

“I want the fans to see a team that is aggressive, committed in defence. And that’s working hard in every action of the game,” Martin explained.

Martin aims to take AmaZulu back to the top

His words reflected a dedication to creating a well-rounded team that excels in both offensive and defensive aspects of the game.

Moreover, Martin’s intentions go beyond immediate success. He expressed his desire to make history with AmaZulu. And elevate the team to a deserving position within the South African football fraternity.

“I’m going there with the intention of making history or bringing the team back to a place it deserves,” Martin asserted.

With such ambitious goals and a clear football philosophy, AmaZulu fans will be eagerly anticipating a new era under Martin’s guidance.



The appointment of the Spanish coach signals the club’s determination to compete at the highest level and establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

Hopes that Usuthu could be a big player in the local league were raised during Benni McCarthy’s stint at the Durban-based club.

The former Bafana Bafana striker, who is currently in the Manchester United technical team, was however fired by the club.

Martin’s track record and experience suggest that AmaZulu are in capable hands. He is expected in the country next week to begin preparing for the upcoming season.

And his emphasis on attacking football, defensive commitment, and hard work is set to resonate with players and fans alike.



The Spanish coach’s arrival brings a renewed sense of optimism and anticipation, as AmaZulu aim to become title chasers as they approach their centenary celebrations.