Ngoma facing uncertain future at SuperSport

By Mgosi Squad

SuperSport United midfielder Aubrey Ngoma’s future is uncertain ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.



ALSO READ: Nange exits as Chiefs clean house and begin pre-season training



The 33-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this month and the club hasn’t expressed interest in keeping him beyond this season.



The former Mamelodi Sundowns winger struggled for game-time last season, where he made 16 appearances, starting only four matches and coming off the bench on 12 occasions.



Phakaaathi has been reliably informed by sources close to the player that Ngoma is not short of admirers.



“Look, he is a good player, takes good care of himself and can still play for a couple more seasons,” a source said.



“He was just unlucky not to get more game-time last season as the team was also doing well and at this stage, it looks unlikely that he will stay at SuperSport but you know in football, things change very quickly.



“They have lost Jamie Webber to Sekhukhune and Gabuza is also leaving so you need Ngoma’s experience in the change room. Other clubs are showing interest in him because he’s a good professional and doesn’t come with scandals.”