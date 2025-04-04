Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Fans call for Mosimane as Pirates announce Riveiro’s departure

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

4 Apr 2025

01:08 pm

Mosimane is currently without a club after parting ways with Esteghlal in Iran earlier this year.

Fans call for Mosimane as Pirates announce Riveiro's departure

Pitso Mosimane is the fan favourite to replace Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates fans have called for the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the club’s new head coach.

On Thursday, Pirates confirmed that current head coach Jose Riveiro will leave the club at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire in June.

OPINION – Riveiro leaves Pirates in far better shape than he found them

As the news broke, Pirates fans quickly took to the social media to express their views on the announcement with some calling for Mosimane to replace the Spanish coach.

Mosimane is currently without a club after parting ways with Esteghlal in Iran earlier this year.

He is a fan favorite due to his successful tenure at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he won five league titles and a CAF Champions League trophy.

The supporters are hopeful that Mosimane’s experience and proven track record could help the club end their 12-year league title drought.

While Mosimane seems to be the fan favourite to replace Riveiro, other fans are calling for current Wydad Athletic coach Rulani Mokwena to be given another chance to lead the club.

ALSO READ: Riveiro opens up about Orlando Pirates exit

Mokwena led Pirates as the caretaker coach between August and December 2019.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Pitso Mosimane

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News US tariffs: Agoa is dead, now for plan B
South Africa SA won’t drop ICJ case against Israel, even if Trump waives restrictions – Dirco
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Got money problems MPs? What about the rest of us?
South Africa WATCH: Kubayi demands answers after ‘heartbreaking’ Omotoso acquittal
News US tariffs: Trade Minister Parks Tau cautions against SA retaliation

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp