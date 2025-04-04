Fans call for Mosimane as Pirates announce Riveiro’s departure

Mosimane is currently without a club after parting ways with Esteghlal in Iran earlier this year.

Pitso Mosimane is the fan favourite to replace Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates fans have called for the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the club’s new head coach.

On Thursday, Pirates confirmed that current head coach Jose Riveiro will leave the club at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire in June.



As the news broke, Pirates fans quickly took to the social media to express their views on the announcement with some calling for Mosimane to replace the Spanish coach.

Mosimane is currently without a club after parting ways with Esteghlal in Iran earlier this year.

He is a fan favorite due to his successful tenure at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he won five league titles and a CAF Champions League trophy.

The supporters are hopeful that Mosimane’s experience and proven track record could help the club end their 12-year league title drought.

He must win us the Champions League and he has our full blessings!!! Get us Pitso Mosimane so we can win the league next season 👌👌👌 — Nomzu (@zuziweblood) April 3, 2025

I would appoint Pitso Mosimane as our new head coach. I won't even think twice about it — Sheldon ⚽ (@Sheldon_RS17) April 3, 2025

While Mosimane seems to be the fan favourite to replace Riveiro, other fans are calling for current Wydad Athletic coach Rulani Mokwena to be given another chance to lead the club.



Mokwena led Pirates as the caretaker coach between August and December 2019.