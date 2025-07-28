Motau calls for patience after Banyana’s poor showing at WAFCON

“I think the way this tournament has gone is a testament to where the team," said Motau.

Following Banyana Banyana’s failure to defend their CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title, co-captain Amogelang Motau has called for patience, saying the new players are still trying to find their feet.



Banyana lost 2-1 to Nigeria in the semifinals, and they had to settle for a fourth-place finish after going down 4-3 on penalties to Ghana in the bronze medal match last Friday. The game was decided on penalties after the sides were deadlocked at 1-1 in regulation time at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.



The fourth-place finish was their worst since Desiree Ellis took charge of the team, having lost in the final in the 2018 edition before winning it in 2022.



Following their poor showing in Morocco, Banyana have come under scrutiny from the South African football followers and the media, with some even calling for Ellis’s sacking.

‘Banyana will do better in March’

Motau insists that the new crop of players needs time to gel.



“I think the way this tournament has gone is a testament to where the team is. Again, we’re going through a transition, some players are retiring like Jermaine, and again, some people need to step up and take the positions of the players that have stepped up for this team for such a long time,” Motau told SAFA media.

Motau says the team has changed

Motau added that people should take note of the fact that the composition of the team has changed from the side that lifted a maiden WAFCON trophy in 2022.

“We must also remember that even the team that won it in 2022 were together for such a long time, and I think with the upcoming players, we’re going to need time. I know that time is something we don’t have at the national team, but we’re going to need time to play together. I think that right now, the tournament went the way it went, but again, we have an opportunity in March to show up. And I think this tournament also showed us where we are and where the other teams are. This gives us time to prepare for the main ones so that we can qualify for the World Cup.”

‘The new players have potential’

“I’ll go back to the fact that it’s a transition, so you need time for different combinations so that we can establish the chemistry of the players that were able to qualify for the World Cup and play in the World Cup. These are the players that have been playing together for more than six years, and we are talking about the likes of Fifi (Refiloe Jane) and Linda (Motlhalo). When I came into the midfield I almost felt like I was so lost because the two of them had so much chemistry, but with time I’m also getting there. I think with the group of players that are here, we have shown that they have potential and they’re willing to get there. So, for me it’s just more games together and more camps together and I think things will come together, we just need to be patient,” concluded Motau.



Banyana are expected to arrive in South Africa tonight after leaving Morocco on Sunday afternoon.