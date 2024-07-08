WATCH: Chiefs unveil new coach

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Nasreddine Nabi to the Kaizer Chiefs family. We are happy to have you with us, Coach,” the club said.

Kaizer Chiefs have finally confirmed the arrival of new coach Nasredinne Nabi who joined the team on their pre-season camp in Türkiye. The appointment of the Tunisian was one of the worst kept secrets as Amakhosi look to bring back their glory days.

The highly-rated tactician joins Chiefs after parting ways with Moroccan club AS FAR Rabat. After months of speculation on who will take over the hot seat at Naturena, the wait is finally over as Chiefs announced Nabi’s arrival on Sunday evening.

The club posted a video on their social media pages of the 58-year-old meeting his new players ahead of the 2024-2025 season. He was welcomed by Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr before he addressed his charges.

WATCH HERE:

We are delighted to welcome Coach Nasreddine Nabi to the Kaizer Chiefs family. We are happy to have you with us, Coach.



#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/rWcqqY3FP3 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 7, 2024

The Soweto giants are hoping to put the disappointment of last season behind them. They finished in 10th place and missed out on a place in the top eight under caretaker coach Cavin Johnson.

The last time the club lifted silverware was in 2015 and Nabi has a huge task on his hand if he’s to win over the hard to please Chiefs fans. They will be hoping for the same magic that saw him win back to back Tanzanian Premier League titles in 2022 and 2023 with Young Africans