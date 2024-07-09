Mgosi

Rabat show interest in Chiefs coach

According to reports, Rabat wants Da Cruz to take up the coaching reins at the club.

Fernando Da Cruz will work under Nasreddine Nabi at Kaizer Chiefs. ©Djaffar Lakjal/BackpagePix

Speculation was rife this past weekend that AS FAR Rabat want to open talks with the new Kaizer Chiefs assistant over the vacant head coach job at the club. The job was left vacant by Nasreddine Nabi, who will ironically be DA Cruz’s boss at Chiefs. 

According to reports, Rabat wants Da Cruz to take up the coaching reins at the club, but a source close to the Portuguese coach says Da Cruz is staying put at Chiefs. 

“Rabat wants Da Cruz and they’re prepared to pay Chiefs compensation for him, but he is committed to the project at Chiefs. He’s looking forward to working with Nabi.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs finally unveiled Nasreddine Nabi as their new coach ahead of the upcoming season. The Tunisian tactician has assembled a strong technical team including Da Cruz as he looks to bring back the glory days at the Naturena-based side.  

Chiefs have gone for nine seasons without winning any silverware.

