Kaizer Chiefs confirm women’s team partner

Kaizer Chiefs have officially revealed a ‘strategic partnership’ with a women’s team, Springs Home Sweepers Football Club.

Amakhosi said in a statement that the partnership will ‘focus on strategic and technical development to ensure sustained success both on and off the pitch.”

Chiefs’ Motaung – ‘I am happy that finally we have an agreement’

“I am excited to see this partnership coming to fruition. Equally, I am happy that finally we have an agreement with the women’s team, Home Sweepers, owned by our very own Kaizer Chiefs legend, Joseph Mkhonza,” said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.

“This collaboration is a significant milestone for our club, as we continue to invest in the development of women’s football in South Africa.

“We believe in empowering women in sport and providing opportunities for them to shine. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to growing the beautiful game and fostering a more inclusive sporting environment. We look forward to a successful partnership and to witnessing the incredible talent of these women on the pitch.”

Joseph Mkhonza is the father of the late Siphiwe Mkhonza, who also represented Chiefs, and coached Banyana Banyana between 2011 and 2014.

‘Extremely proud’

““We’re extremely proud to partner with a club of Chiefs’ stature. Their involvement signals real intent and belief in the women’s game. This is also a great opportunity to grow our footprint in our area and continue to build a platform for young female talent to thrive,” said Joseph Mkhonza.

Springs Home Sweepers play in the Gauteng Sasol League and their first match of their partnership with Chiefs was against Wits University on Saturday at Sturrock Park.