Motaung pleads for patience from Chiefs fans

Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung has pleaded for patience from the club’s fans as the new era under Nasreddine Nabi begins. Amakhosi were fined by the PSL last season for spectator misbehaviour. The PSL threw the rule book at Chiefs after their fans threw missiles at former coach Molefi Ntseki.

The club was forced to sack Ntseki and replaced him with Cavin Johnson who took over the hot seat on a caretaker basis but results didn’t improve either as the club missed out on a place in the top eight.

Nabi is tasked with ending the 9-year trophy drought at the Naturena-based club. Motaung asked the hard-to-please Chiefs faithful to allow the Tunisian coach time to try and turn the Soweto giant’s fortunes around.

“If our past hasn’t shown us to have patience, then we need to have a meeting but I think we have learned that patience is important. We have at times made decisions in a hurry and we have learnt,” Motaung said.

“I think this is the one time I can tell our supporters that we want sustained success. We need to lay the right foundation and we need to do that together and give the team time but we certainly do want success but success can be defined in many ways.

“We want to make sure everything is in place but I’m excited by the work that has been done behind the scenes. I look to our supporters also playing their role in terms of supporting the initiative that the club has taken and trusting us as management and as a team by working with us.”

Chiefs are currently on a pre-season tour in Türkiye as Nabi takes them through their paces ahead of the upcoming 2024-2025 DStv Premiership season.