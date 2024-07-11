Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

Khaya Ndubane

11 Jul 2024

10:01 am

Performance analyst makes Kaizer Chiefs U-turn

Makroud has announced that he is no longer available for Amakhosi.

Nasreddine Nabi is the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Djaffar Lakjal/BackpagePix)

Ayman Makroud has decided against joining Nasreddine Nabi at Kaizer Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Motaung pleads for patience from Chiefs fans

The performance analyst had reportedly agreed to join Nabi at Chiefs ahead of the new season. The duo worked together at AS FAR Rabat last season and word was that Makroud would form part of Nabi’s technical team at Amakhosi.

However, Makroud announced on Wednesday that he is no longer available for Amakhosi.

“Dear Kaizer Chiefs supporters, I deeply appreciate your warm messages, however, I regret to inform you that I will not be joining the club as planned.

“I have decided to pursue another project, which I will announce soon. Thank you for your understanding and support,” wrote Makroud on his Instagram account.  

ALSO READ: Mngqithi set to lead Sundowns next season?

Makroud has been linked with a move to Wydad Athletic Club in recent weeks and could join Rulani Mokwena’s technical team if the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach agrees terms with the Moroccan outfit.

Mokwena is reportedly in talks with Wydad over the head coach job at the club.

