WATCH: Jamie Webber scores a brilliant goal for Bafana Bafana

Jamie Webber celebrated his recent club move to the USA in fine style on Sunday, scoring a wonderful goal for Bafana Bafana in their African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying draw with Egypt at the Free State Stadium on Sunday.

Here is that wonder strike from Webber!!!! Tjoe!#BafanaPride

Webber, who has just signed for Tulsa FC from Sekhukhune United, sent a screamer from 30 metres into the top corner in the 80th minute to level the scores at 1-1 in the first leg of this first round qualifier.

Bafana’s head coach for this competition, Molefi Ntseki, was not that pleased with the result, especially given that South Africa will play the second leg in Egypt this weekend.

“The structure for me is everything because when you have the structure, it means everybody understands their roles and functions within the game, whether in possession or out of possession,” said Ntseki, according to the South African Football Association official website.

“The boys did very well in terms of performance, but the final result was not that pleasing knowing very well that we still have to go to Egypt in the second leg. We saw how they conducted themselves, especially after scoring, when they were playing for time. Personally, I’ve played too many games against Egypt in the junior teams and also in the senior teams.”