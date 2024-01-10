Motaung sends condolences to Beckenbauer family

'Der Kaiser, as he was universally known, was a giant of the game and ranks among the most revered icons,' said Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has sent condolences to the family of football stalwart Franz Beckenbauer following his passing last Sunday.

ALSO READ: Williams wants fast start for Bafana at Afcon finals

Beckenbauer, who is a German World Cup-winning captain in 1974 before winning it against as coach in 1994, died at the age of 78-years.

Motaung, who had a couple of encounters with the late Backenbauer, described the football legend as a humble person with insightful knowledge about the beautiful game.

“It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of the great Franz Beckenbauer this past Sunday. Der Kaiser, as he was universally known, was a giant of the game and ranks among the most revered icons in the history of football. On a personal note, I had the privilege of meeting with him several times over the years and found him to be disarmingly gracious, humble and insightful for someone of such lofty standing,” Motaung told the Chiefs website.

“As the world mourns the passing of one of the 20th Century’s most iconic sporting superstars, my sincere empathy goes out to his family and loved ones, and from myself personally, as well as the Kaizer Chiefs Family, we wish that his soul may rest in peace for all eternity.”

Backenbauer played his club football for European giants Bayern Munich from 1964 to 1977. He won the Bundesliga with the Bavarians four times, the European Cup three times, the European Cup Winners Cup once and the Intercontinental Cup once. He also had spells with New York Cosmos and Hamburg SV during his playing days.

He won t the 1974 World Cup with West Germany as a player and then took a unified Germany to World Cup glory as a coach in Italy in 1990.