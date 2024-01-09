Hlanti to meet with Chiefs over uncertain future

'It will be a miracle if he stays,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Sifiso Hlanti looks unlikely to still be at Chiefs next season. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

A source in the Kaizer Chiefs camp has revealed that left back Sifiso Hlanti will be meeting with the management of the club regarding his contract with the team, which is unlikely to be renewed.

The left back’s current term with Chiefs is expiring at the end of the season, and there is no promise that it will be extended further, despite Chiefs having an option to extend for another season.

According to a source, Hlanti is one of the big earners at the club, and the management doesn’t think he should be kept.

However, it has been revealed that Hlanti’s departure depends on whether the club finds another left back, who will be competing with Happy Mashiane for the position.

‘A difficult situation’

“It’s a difficult situation when it comes to Hlanti because they will have to find a suitable replacement for him,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.

“But, what I hear is that they don’t have any intentions of keeping him. The main issue here is money, and another thing is that Hlanti is injury prone. Once he gets injured he stays out for a long time. The scouts have been searching for players for some time now and there are about two players that have been identified already.

“It will be a miracle if he stays because I think he even knows that he is in his last days at the club. So, he will be meeting with the board during the break to discuss his future. I don’t think he is ready to leave, but he will have to accept anything that comes out of the meeting.”