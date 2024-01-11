Mgosi

Chiefs looking to lure Stellenbosch’s Van Wyk to Naturena

'I remember when the club’s reserves won the Diski Challenge some teams were asking questions about his services,' said a source.

Chiefs said to be looking to lure Stellenbosch's Van Wyk to Naturena.

Stellenbosch FC winger Antonio van Wyk. Picture:Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch FC’s exciting winger Antonio van Wyk remains a target for Kaizer Chiefs, who are said to have been keeping a close eye on the youngster for some time.

Van Wyk has been one of the top performing players for Stellenbosch in the first round of the season, with the winger’s dribbling skills and speed seeing him make a huge impact in their fixtures.

One of his biggest performances for Stellies was in their last fixture against Orlando Pirates last year, where he came on as a substitute and inspired his side to win a DStv Premiership match 3-2 after being 2-0 down.

Huge potential

The winger has been part of the Stellenbosch senior side since last season, and his displays for the club have been impressive, earning the trust of his coach Steve Barker. Van Wyk is a young player with huge potential and he is already showing glimpses of his qualities at the top level.

“I remember when the club’s (Stellenbosch) reserves won the Diski Challenge there were teams who inquired after his services. Now that he has played more games in the senior team people see how good he is. No wonder the likes of Chiefs have been monitoring him. If the club agrees to sell him, then he won’t be coming cheap,” said a source.

