Msimango says Chiefs are fully focused on avoiding another ‘cupset’

'Our mentality is elite and needs to be elite at all times irrespective of the opponent,' said the Chiefs central defender.

Given Msimango says Chiefs will not underestimate Milford FC in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango says his side must maintain an “elite” mentality, when they take on Patrice Motsepe Championship side Milford FC in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.

Chiefs are desperate to win the Nedbank Cup this season, or they face the prospect of going a ninth consecutive campaign without a trophy.

They will have to take it one game at a time, however, starting with Richards Bay side Milford, who are playing their first season in the Championship, after buying the status of Uthongathi FC.

“You worry about every opponent, because each one proves to be a challenge in their own aspect. When you look back through the Nedbank Cup, lower division teams have a history of doing well against higher division teams,” Msimango told the Chiefs official website.

“The motivation is different and the mentality is different when playing a team of Chiefs’ calibre.”

“At the same time, as Kaizer Chiefs, our mentality is elite and needs to be elite at all times irrespective of the opponent. We give all opponents the respect they deserve.

“We have watched them and analysed them. We know they are a good side with quality players, so we are preparing accordingly to avoid an upset and advance to the next round.”

Minnow problems

Chiefs have had their problems against lower division opposition in the past in this competition, beaten by first division Tuks in the last 16 in 2009, by first division FC Cape Town in 2010 in the last 32, and by Baroka in the quarterfinals in 2011, when Bakgaga were in the third tier of South African football.

Amakhosi were also beaten by first division Black Leopards in the last 16 in 2015, and then famously by first division TS Galaxy in the final in 2019, while they also went down to first division Richards Bay in the last 32 in 2021.

Chiefs didn’t start the new year too well, drawing 0-0 with Royal AM in the DStv Premiership on Sunday, and will need to find their goalscoring boots against Milford.

“Unfortunately, the result didn’t go the way we wanted against Royal AM, but it is not something to linger on. We have seen where we can improve and made our corrections, so Milford will be another challenge for us to rectify our mistakes and win the game,” added Msimango.