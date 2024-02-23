Billiat accused of being unprofessional and ill-advised

"As a player, he has made some decisions that I did not expect of him," said the Dynamos chairman.

Khama Billiat is being accused of unprofessionalism and being ill-advised by Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Dynamos chairman Vincent Chawonza.

ALSO READ: Ramovic hails ‘unbelievable’ ex-Chiefs striker Nurkovic

Dynamos were said to have won race for Billiat’s signature, but the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star ended up joining Yadah Stars FC.

Yadah confirmed the signing of the forward on Wednesday, with the deal worth $50 000 (just over R940 000) in signing-on fee and a monthly salary of $5 000 (just over R94 000).

Mawonza claims that they had agreed on a contract of $20 000 with the 33-year-old forward but he ended up changing his mind.

The Dynamos chairman says Billiat has made some wrong decisions because of people around him and says the striker is the one who started the talks with his team.

“People who are around him (Billiat) are ill-advising him. I think the blame goes to his managers, starting with the decision not to renew his stay at Kaizer Chiefs,” Chiwonza told Newsday.

“He wasn’t supposed to leave Kaizer Chiefs in the first place. We tabled a similar offer as Yadah, but they were swift and gave him cash on Tuesday when he arrived.

“We had promised him US$10 000 (over R191 000) this week on Thursday and the other US$10 000 next week. But Yadah gave him US$15 000 (over R285 000) on the spot. With us, his salary was supposed to be US$3 000 (over R55 000).

“I think he listens too much to the people who are around him, yet they are ill-advising him. As a player, he has made some decisions that I did not expect of him.

ALSO READ: Nyatama appreciates Komphela’s message as he aims to change Swallows’ fortunes

“But it all boils down to his management because they are not leading him well. He was the one who initiated talks with us during George Chigova’s funeral. Then we initiated talks with our coach. Everything was on course until Tuesday,” Chawonza added.