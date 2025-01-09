Nabi admits Chiefs need to be more consistent despite Stellies win

'We will try to catch up on things we should have done better,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Nasreddine Nabi admits Kaizer Chiefs have not got as far as he would like ‘in some areas’ Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Nasreddine Nabi has admitted Kaizer Chiefs are not where he wants them to be ‘in some areas’ after his first five months in charge at Naturena.

The Amakhosi head coach guided Chiefs to a second home Betway Premiership victory in a row on Wednesday evening, when they beat Stellenbosch 2-1 at FNB Stadium. Chiefs are up to fifth in the table, but have still only won one more league game than they have lost this season.

Chiefs recovered from a poor start to the match against Stellies to pick up a fighting three points on Wednesday. Wandile Duba’s brace was enough to cancel out Khomotjo Lekoloane’s early goal for Stellies.

Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘In some areas we are behind’

“After five months there is a lot of improvement in some areas, and we have been inconsistent in other areas. We feel in some areas we are behind where we should be after five months. But everyone is working to fix what needs to be fixed,” said Nabi.

“We will try to catch up on things we should have done better, and we hope to see improvement and consistency very soon.”

The Chiefs head coach was pleased with the character his side showed to come back against Stellenbosch.

He said some of his players were playing through the pain barrier, tired after returning from Sunday’s 1-0 loss away to Cape Town City.

“The players showed a lot of character against a very good Stellenbosch team. It wasn’t easy to come back from a goal down and win,” added Nabi.

“The quality of our play was not consistent … but the most important thing was the mentality, because the players were tired, coming from the travel and game against Cape Town City that left a lot of pain.

‘Everyone fought for the badge’

“Even at half time players were asking to be subbed off, but in the end everyone fought for the badge and the club.

“It is very good to have the three points and we think today we deserved them.”

Chiefs will have a chance to make it three home wins in a row on Sunday, though they will be back in Durban, taking on Golden Arrows at their home-away-from-home, the Moses Mabhida Stadium.