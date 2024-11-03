Mngqithi unhappy despite Sundowns’ convincing win over Chiefs

Manqoba Mngqithi during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has explained why he was unhappy with his side despite their convincing victory over rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Masandawana handed Amakhosi a 4-0bbing at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday to book their spot in the semifinals of the Carling Knockout.

Despite the big win over Chiefs, Mngqithi was not pleased with his side’s finishing, saying they could have scored more goals to further humiliate their rivals.



“It was impressive to see the team playing the way they played with a lot of positivity; we moved the ball quite well in the first half. But I was just an unhappy person, because I thought we could’ve scored a lot of goals in this match,” Mngqithi told SuperSport.

“Even at half-time I was begging them to put up a professional performance and try to score as many goals as possible because it’s important in our preparation for the continental space.”



The Brazilians are in the group stage of the CAF Champions League where they are in Group B alongside AS FAR Rabat, Maniema Union and Raja Casablanca.

“That’s the only thing I’m unhappy about, because I think we really gave away a lot of chances that could have easily been our goals, but overall, I think the boys played really well,” added Mngqithi.



Sundowns, who joined Richards Bay in the last four of the Carling Knockout will learn today (Sunday) as to who their opponents will be in the semifinals.



The semifinals draw will be conducted at Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Bloemfontein after the game between Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch FC.