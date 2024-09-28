Sundowns bounce back to edge out Chiefs in Premiership thriller

Ribeiro and Rayners cancel out Chivaviro's early strike.

Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners runs away to celebrate with Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari looking disappointed after the Bafana striker scored what proved to be the winning goal at FNB Stadium. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns held off a fierce second half rally from Kaizer Chiefs to win a pulsating Betway Premiership clash 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi fans even thought their side had equalised in stoppage time, only for the goal to be ruled out by referee Skhumbuso Gasa.

Plastic glasses started raining down on the pitch from the stands, an unfortunate end to what had been a thrilling game in a previously brilliant atmosphere.

In front and 85000-strong sellout crowd, Amakhosi got off to the perfect start, taking the lead in just the ninth minute.

Reeve Frosler’s pass from the right was well-weighted for Ranga Chivaviro, who held off Mosa Lebusa and finished brilliantly past Ronwen Williams.

Sundowns, however, slowly began to work their way into the match. A wonderful Rivaldo Coetzee cross-field pass found Tashreeq Matthews in space on the left wing. The Sundowns winger found Iqraam Rayners, but the Bafana striker fired inches wide.

In the 31st minute, Matthews played in Lucas Ribeiro with another astute pass, and the Brazilian slammed a brilliant finish past Fiacre Ntwari and into the top corner.

Just six minutes later, Sundowns had turned the tie on its head. Ribeiro looked slightly offside when he received the ball on the right wing, but was allowed to play on, and crossed for Rayners to slot in.

Nabi and the Chiefs bench were incensed, with the Tunisian consistently berating the assistant referee who had not raised his flag.

Chiefs came out all guns blazing in the second half, and Chivaviro didn’t make the most of two good chances to add to his tally.

In the 50th minute, he took far too long to get off a shot, and his effort was blocked, and not long after he strode clear but blasted way over the bar.

Nabi threw on Ashley Du Preez, and he also had a glorious opportunity, racing away from the Sundowns defence, but his shot was blocked by Williams, and Sundowns somehow cleared their lines.

Then came the late chaos, but Chiefs could be proud of a fine effort against the seven-time champions.