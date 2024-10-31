Nabi wants more balance as Chiefs youngsters continue to shine

'We want to bring in players with quality and experience to complement the youngsters and give the team a good balance,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Nasreddine Nabi has denied his team have any major defensive issues. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has praised the contribution of his Amakhosi youngsters in the season so far.

ALSO READ: Nabi calls for VAR after Chiefs are held by Magesi

But the Tunisian has also indicated that Amakhosi are looking to add more experience to their squad going forward.

Chiefs and Sundowns double up

Chiefs will play Mamelodi Sundowns for the second time this season on Saturday, when the two sides meet in the Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinals at FNB Stadium.

Nabi’s side made a relatively strong start to the season, with the only game they lost in their first four matches coming against Sundowns in a Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on September 28.

Even in that game, Chiefs more than held their own, but their campaign hit a bump in the road over the last week. A loss to SuperSport in the league was followed by a 2-2 draw on Wednesday with newly-promoted Magesi FC.

If this gave some indication of the task still facing Nabi to turn Chiefs’ fortunes around, Amakhosi’s younger players have continued to shine.

Mfundo Vilakazi played well against Magesi in his first start of the season for Chiefs, while Samkelo Zwane came off the bench to help Amakhosi get better control in the second half.

Mduduzi Shabalala, meanwhile, scored a brilliant brace, as Chiefs came back from 2-0 down to grab a point.

“Those (young) players are capital for Kaizer Chiefs, and great capital. We need to complete the team with players with experience and quality to make even the youngsters grow with them and make Chiefs reach better places.

“This doesn’t mean we want to put those youngsters aside. We want to bring in players with quality and experience to complement the youngsters and give the team a good balance.”

Players like Gaston Sirino and Inacio Miguel have already come in with a wealth of experience and added value to the side. But Nabi’s words seem to indicate Chiefs will be looking for more experience in the January transfer window.

In the meantime, Chiefs will look to upset Sundowns on Saturday, boosted by the return of central defender Miguel, who was suspended for the game against Magesi.

Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘It’s normal to concede goals’

Chiefs have kept just one clean sheet this season, but Nabi denied his team has any major defensive problems.

“It is normal in football to concede goals,” said the Chiefs coach.

“Magesi, our opponent yesterday, in the previous round of the cup they scored three goals against the league leaders (Orlando Pirates).

ALSO READ: Chippa goalie Nwabali ‘wants’ to play for Chiefs

“Against all our opponents, except probably Sundowns, they have got maybe one or two opportunities to score. Probably most of the time they have taken those opportunities, but that shows as well that our defence has been doing some good work.

“But we (also) can’t hide that there is room for improvement.”