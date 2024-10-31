Betway PSL

Chippa goalkeeper Nwabali ‘wants’ to play for Chiefs

“To be honest, Kaizer Chiefs is one of the clubs I really want to play for," said Nwabali.

Chippa United goalkeeper Nwabali 'wants' to play for Chiefs

Stanley Nwabali of Chippa United is keen to join Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has revealed that he would love to play for Kaizer Chiefs someday.

Nwabali was heavily linked with a move to Chiefs during the last transfer window, but Amakhosi decided to sign Fiacre Ntwari from TS Galaxy instead.

Now the Nigerian has opened up about his love for Amakhosi.

ALSO READ: Nabi calls for VAR after Chiefs are held by Magesi

“To be honest, Kaizer Chiefs is one of the clubs I really want to play for. This is the club I want to play for in South Africa. Kaizer Chiefs are one of the teams I want to play for, with all my heart,” said Nwabali during an interview with Andile Ncube on Sports Night Amplified on Metro FM.

“I won’t say I have been supporting them but this is the club I felt like I want to play for,” added the Super Eagles goalkeeper.

Asked if he would be willing to join Chiefs should they approach him with the right offer, Nwabali said: “I don’t know.”

And when he was pressed further, Nwabali admitted that he was always keen to join to Chiefs.

“Yeah, and I’m not talking about now. Even before the new coach came in [I wanted to join Chiefs].

Ntwari has not been convincing since he was made Chiefs’ number one by the new coach Nasreddine Nabi, but Nwabali has been impressed by Rwanda goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.

ALSO READ: Josephs urges Pirates to apply pressure on inconsistent Sundowns

“To be quite honest, the Rwanda guy (Fiacre Ntwari) is doing well with the club, I wouldn’t take that away from him,” commented Nwabali.

With Nabi having already stated that he would add new faces to his Chiefs squad in January, it remains to be seen if he would also go for the Chippa goalkeeper. 

