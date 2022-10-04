Ncikazi calls for winning Pirates mentality

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It is back to the DStv Premiership action for Orlando Pirates with an away league clash against a struggling Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba stadium on Tuesday.

Assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi wants the players to keep up their fighting mentality.

Pirates head into the Sekhukhune game after a goalless draw with Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals, but Ncikazi reckons despite the draw, they showed an appetite for the battle that should be replicated against Sekhukhune.

“It is a different competition, we played a cup match a few days ago, but what is important is that the mentality must not change. We must … fight to win for the team, which is what we observed from the previous match,” said the Bucs assistant coach.

“There is not much preparation (time), but what should be kept is the mentality of fighting for the badge and fighting for three points.”

The Buccaneers will be eager for a win against the Limpopo based side in order to keep their second spot on the league standings and to close the gap between them and leaders Sundowns.

The Soweto giants have managed to collect 14 points in eight games, winning four matches, losing two and registering two draws. They trail the Brazilians by five points.

Looking at the performance from the previous game, the Buccaneers will be confident of getting the better of Sekhukhune, especially since the Pirates squad was bolstered by the arrival of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Kermit Erasmus, who both put on a great performance in the Downs fixture.

Sekhukhune, meanwhile, will be desperate for a win with the side currently sitting in 14th spot on the log having only collected seven points.