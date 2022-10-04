Chiefs set to make move for Stellenbosch midfielder

Mgosi Squad

Sibongiseni Mthethwa has been identified by Kaizer Chiefs as one of the players the club will go for in the next transfer window.

The Stellenbosch FC midfielder has been doing well for the past eight months, since his return to the top flight. He spent the first part of last season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with Black Leopards.



But since Stellies bought him, he has been a regular starter and was recently called into the Bafana Bafana side.



“He was one of the players Chiefs were looking at but they wanted to give him more time with Stellies to see if he is the real deal,” said a source.



“I think his showing for Bafana sealed the deal for him and Chiefs will definitely go for him in January. “I hear they might even offer one of their central midfielders to sweeten the deal which should not be too difficult as the two teams have a good relationship when it comes to transfers.



“It is him (Mthethwa) and a striker whose identity I do not know yet who are the main targets for the January transfer window,” added the source.