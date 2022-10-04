Is Pirates star Lorch headed for Sundowns?

Mgosi Squad

Thembinkosi Lorch may finally be allowed to leave Orlando Pirates.



ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs technical team monitoring young striker



This is if the information that landed on Mgosi Squad’s desk is anything viable.



A source said Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza is now open to the idea of one of his star players looking to grow his career elsewhere.



“The new players in the team have proved that they can take the team forward and should any team come for the likes of Lorch, Pirates could be open for talks,” said the source.



“The technical team have also said that they would not be too crippled if some of the old guard were to leave.”



Another source said Lorch could be headed to Mamelodi Sundowns as part of the deal that saw the Chloorkop side allow Kermit Erasmus to return to Pirates.



“Strange things happen in football so don’t be surprised if Lorch goes to Sundowns as early as January next year, when the transfer window opens.”