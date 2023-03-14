Ndlovu: SuperSport eyeing Champions League spot

Ntokozo Gumede

Gavin Hunt and his SuperSport United side are fully aware they will not get their hands on any silverware this season, but they have made the second spot in the DStv Premiership their big prize.



Matsatsantsa A Pitori are second behind defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who do not look like they will be caught in the last eight games of the season.



The main reason why SuperSport want to try their best to hold on to the runners-up spot is because it gives them an opportunity to play in the Caf Champions League – a third place finish grants them the right to compete in the continent’s second-tier inter-club competition, the Caf Confederation Cup.



SuperSport midfielder, Siphesihle Ndlovu is excited about the prospect of playing in the Champions League, where they would rub shoulders with continental heavyweights such as Al-Ahly, Esperance and Wydad Casablanca, just to mention a few.



“We are looking forward to it and we are going to fight for it because it won’t be easy. It is getting tighter and tighter at the top,” said Ndlovu.



“We are five points clear now and we need to keep the gap, which is the most important thing at the moment. We are only playing for one thing right now and we’ll go all out,” he added.



Matsatsantsa A Pitori have made a few appearances in the Champions League qualifiers and only made the group stages once in four attempts.



They have a better record in the Confederation Cup, however, where they reached the final and lost to TP Mazembe in 2017.



“There is a huge difference because in the Champions League, you play with bigger teams that test you.



“In the Champions League, that is where you test yourself as a player, and as a team, to see how good you really are,” he said.