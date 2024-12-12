Pirates coach Riveiro targeting maximum points in Abidjan

"It’s going to be difficult but I’m optimistic," said the Spanish coach.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is optimistic that the Buccaneers will get maximum points when they face Stade d’Abidjan in a CAF Champions League group stage on Saturday.

The sides are set to lock horns at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny at 6pm.

Even though he admits that he is expecting a tough encounter in Abidjan, Riveiro believes his team has what it takes to get the three points.



“It’s an away game. They didn’t get a good result in the first game in Cairo [against Al-Ahly], but you can see the type of team they are, we managed to see that they are…what can I say? Quite rigid, tactically,” he said.

“And for sure an away game is going to be tough, it’s going to be difficult but I’m optimistic. I’m looking at the fixture as an opportunity for us to fight for three points.

“Just imagine if we do it [get the three points]? To find ourselves in the third game of the group stage with those points [seven points], it will be nice. But we know we have to work hard to make it possible like we did in Algeria [against CR Belouizdad], like we did today [against Al Ahly] but still everything to play for in this group,” added Riveiro.

For Pirates to achieve this feat, they will need to be clinical in front of goals unlike they were in their previous group game against Al-Ahly where they were guilty of missing good chances.

Riveiro admitted after the game at Orlando Stadium last Saturday that he was disappointed at not getting a win against the African champions.

“We played a strong match until the end against a competitor with long experience in the Champions League. Not achieving victory is the only negative point,” commented Riveiro.



Al-Ahly currently lead the Group C standings on goal difference, level on four points with Pirates. CR Belouizdad are third with three points and Stade d’Abidjan are last with no points after two games.

Meanwhile, the other Group C clash between Al-Ahly and CR Belouizdad has been postponed for next week Sunday as the African champions are playing an Intercontinental Cup clash against Pachuca of Mexico this Saturday.