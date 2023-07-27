Maela hopes new Pirates jersey will bring success

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates, along with their technical sponsor Adidas, and in association with South African designer Thebe Magugu, launched their 2023/24DStv Premiership home and away jerseys on Wednesday evening in Sandton.

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela has embraced the design and says it will help the team to be successful.

The Pirates jersey launch was held in a glamorous event in Mandela, with Magugu, Adidas representatives and Buccaneers players Miguel Timm, Tapelo Xoki, Thabiso Monyane joining Maela in attendance.

Maela praised Thebe for the jersey design, which features the famous Bucs skull and crossbones logo, with the home kit consisting of the famous black and white colours, whereas the away jersey is pistachio green.

“I really love the jersey, both of them are very nice and vibey,” said Maela.

“The design, it is very beautiful. It speaks of the rich history of the club with the skull and crossbones. It reminds us what Orlando Pirates is all about and it will obviously inspire us to do well next season and be successful.

“I think the designer did a good job. He knew exactly what the club was all about. I really love it and all the guys at the club love it as well. I just hope our fans will go out there and get their hands on it and wear it in our first game of the season.”

Xoki also shared Maela’s sentiments regarding the design of the jersey and what it represents. The former AmaZulu FC captain says playing in a Pirates jersey means a lot to him and the rest of the players. And they know that the fans respect the jersey and the badge as much as they do.

“I think a lot of people will get confused in trying to pick which colour to choose because they are both beautiful. It will be hard to select one, so I would rather recommend that our fans get both jerseys. Playing in a Pirates jersey means a lot to us, especially when we see the efforts that have been done in designing it,” said Xoki.

“We will wear it with pride and make sure that we represent the team very well this season.”

The Bucs new jersey officially went on sale exclusively at the Pirates online store and Orlando Pirates shop.