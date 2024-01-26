Nga returns to Chippa after Pirates exit

The club released a statement regarding the lifting of the ban earlier on the day.

Chippa United have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates striker Bienvenue Eva Nga, who re-joins the club after recently parting ways with the Soweto giants.

Nga becomes Chippa’s first signing after the club’s transfer ban was lifted by Fifa on Friday.

The Chilli Boys were banned from signing any player by the football governing body after they failed to pay former player Abdi Banda his dues. Having settled the matter with Fifa and the Tanzanian-born player Banda, the Eastern Cape outfit were quick to snap up Nga.

They are expected to unveil another signing before the close of transfer window on Friday at midnight.

“Chippa United Football Club is pleased to announce that the ban imposed by FIFA on signing both domestic and international players has been lifted,” read the club’s statement.

“In further exciting news, Chippa United FC is preparing to announce one or two major signings this evening. This comes as we gear up for our first away game this year against Orlando Pirates FC on 13th January 2024 and welcome Cape Town City on January 17th January 2024 at our revamped Buffalo City Municipality Stadium.”



Nga joins the Chilli Boys after they parted ways with Augustine Mulenga, who ironically also returned to his former team AmaZulu FC after only spending one and a half a season with Chippa.