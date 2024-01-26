Pirates confirm Lorch deadline day transfer to Sundowns

Thembinkosi Lorch has joined Mamelodi Sundowns, in what is the most high profile move of the January transfer window, Orlando Pirates confirmed on Friday.

The 30 year-old attacker has been the subject of speculation over a move to Sundowns for some time, with Phakaaathi reporting on the possible transfer as far back as October 2022. And now, on transfer deadline day, a deal has been done.

Lorch’s move to Sundowns must have broken the hearts Pirates fans, with the player seen as one of the key players at the club and a fan favourite.

Lorch’s move might bring back memories of the club’s former captain Oupa Manyisa, who also left the club while he was enjoying much game time, being the skipper of the team, and also much-loved by the Ghosts.

“Thembinkosi Lorch is to leave Orlando Pirates … after a discussion between the chairman Dr Irvin Khoza and the Mamelodi Sundowns hierarchy,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“The club thanks ‘Nyoso’ for his immense contribution by adding another page in the history of the club. We wish him and his family well in his future sporting pursuit.”

Lorch joined Pirates in January 2017, and made 176 appearances for the Buccaneers in all competitions, scoring 34 goals, and providing 30 assists, according to transfermarkt.com.

Controversy

Off the field, Lorch has made headlines for the wrong reasons after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala in September 2023.

Pirates courted controversy by allowing Lorch to continue playing, and only suspended him for a handful games after Lorch was given a five-year suspended jail sentence last November.

Lorch has remained popular with the fans, who voted for him to win two Man-of-the-Match awards in the Carling Knockout, and to pocket a total of R200 000, in games against Cape Town Spurs and Richards Bay where he was not objectively the best player on the pitch.