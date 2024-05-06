Why Bafana’s Broos has reason to sweat on Nedbank Cup final

Hugo Broos is unlikely to be too pleased with the scheduling of the Nedbank Cup final. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns’ meeting with Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium on June 1 is a sponsors’ dream, with two titans of the domestic game going head to head for the final trophy of the season.

For Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, however, it may be slightly less enthralling, given that so many of his Bafana players come from Mamelodi Sundowns, and to a lesser extent, Pirates.

Bafana have a massive 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo on Friday June 7, just six days after the Buccaneers and Masandawana clash in Mpumalanga.

Broos will have to hope that the likes of Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala, Grant KekanaTeboho Mokoena (if he is back from a hamstring injury) and Khuliso Mudau all come out unscathed after a long and arduous season.

Pirates on song

Pirates have been in superb form in the latter stages of the season, and aside from Bafana regulars like Evidence Makgopa (albeit only just back from injury) and Thapelo Xoki, the Bafana head coach may well have is eye on Pirates’ young sensation Relebohile Mofokeng and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Broos lashed out at the Premier Soccer League before the Africa Cup of Nations finals earlier this year in the Ivory Coast, claiming a written request to give him an extra week to prepare the side for the tournament in the Ivory Coast was ignored.

And the Belgian is unlikely to be overly pleased that a major cup final takes place so close to a major World Cup qualifier, with another qualifier to follow on June 11 at home to Zimbabwe.