Kekana and Mashego talk sacrifices ahead of Stellenbosch clash

It will be a grudge match when DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns travel to the Western Cape to take on Stellenbosch FC in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup.

Stellies ousted the Brazilians in the quarterfinals of the same competition last season and will be looking to cause another upset at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

The side from the Cape Winelands hammered SuperSport United 4-0 to reach the last four while Masandawana needed penalties to get past the University of Pretoria.

Defenders Grant Kekana and Terrence Mashego opened up about the team’s busy schedule ahead of yet another important game as they aim to reach the final of the season-ending competition.

“My son started grade one this year and I couldn’t be there for his first day at school,” Kekena said ahead of the tricky encounter against Stellies.

“I think at his age, he understands that daddy has to go to camp to work so that he’s able to go to proper schools. We want our kids to have better than we had and that is the reason why we are willing to go through all the sacrifices. It’s for a food purpose and for their future.”

Mashego also touched on the sacrifices they make at the expense of family time in a season that has already seen them claim the inaugural African Football League and the domestic league title.

“We sacrifice a lot normally with the schedule that we have. I remember when my son was born, I had to go to the hospital and the next day I was in camp,” he added.

“It’s always difficult because even now, I don’t think he knows me that well. I don’t see him a lot and in a week I’ll see him twice. Those are the sacrifices that we have to make but it’s important for me to work hard so that he has a bright future.”

Kekana, who was also part of the Bafana Bafana team that won a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, talked about the secret to their unbeaten run in the league.

“I think it’s the brotherhood within the team. We know how demanding it is when we get on the field,” he concluded.

“We try to make everyone feel at home and forget about stress, especially in the change room. We know what is expected and required from us once we get on the field. It’s good to have the right balance in the team and it makes us want to work even harder.”