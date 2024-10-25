Nkota nets brace as Orlando Pirates maintain 100% record

The game started at a slow pace and there were no clear-cut chances created early on.

Mohau Nkota celebrates a goal during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mohau Nkota netted a brace as Orlando Pirates maintained their perfect start to the Betway Premiership with a 2-1 win over AmaZulu at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

The 19-year-old was the star of the show in what was a lukewarm first half, with the youngster not only scoring his first goal for Pirates, but also netting his first brace for the club.

It was Usuthu who came close to opening the scoring in the 21st minute, but Tshepang Moremi arrived a touch too late to convert Boniface Haba’s inviting cross.

Usuthu were to be punished for this miss 10 minutes later when Nkota, who came under a bit of stick for his misses in the 3-2 loss to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout, opened his scoring account for Pirates with a wonderful finish. After receiving the ball on the left, it looked like Nkota was going to cross the ball but he took a wonderful shot at goals that gave Richard Ofori no chance.

Ofori, who was back in Orlando for the first time after he was released by Pirates at the end of last season, found himself picking the ball inside his net again five minutes later and he was again beaten by Nkota who slotted home a Mofokeng cross.

Nkota was unlucky not to grab a hat-trick in the 39th minute when he saw his shot rattle the upright with Ofori well-beaten and that proved to be the last action of the half.

The Buccaneers took the game to Usuthu in the second half as they looked to kill it off.

Nkota came close to scoring his third goal of the match in the 48th minute when he was set through on goal, but his shot went wide. A minute later, Patrick Maswanganyi also tried his luck from long range, but his shot went over the crossbar.



Nineteen minutes later, Nkota wasted another glorious chance to score his hat-trick when he was set up by Mofokeng.

Pule Ekstein then scored a consolation goal for AmaZulu deep into referee’s optional time, but it was a little too late as the referee blew the final whistle a minute later as Pirates registered their fifth win in five matches.