No rest for Mokwena as his Sundowns stars head to Afcon

"I don't know if I can switch off but hope I can," says Mokwena.

With the Africa Cup of Nations fast approaching, many coaches have already taken time off to recharge their batteries before the DStv Premiership resumes in February.



The nations cup gets underway next week Saturday and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will be well represented in Ivory Coast. 34 players from the domestic league are set to take part in the tournament with their respective nations.

Mamelodi Sundowns have also given their players time off during this mini-break but their coach Rulani Mokwena says he won’t be relaxing during the tournament.

“I don’t know if I can switch off but hope I can. You guys were interviewing my uncle Dr Jomo Sono and he said ‘I don’t know if this guy has a bed’ so there is your answer,” Mokwena said.

“I try because everyone tells me to switch off a little bit, rest and take some time off but unfortunately I can’t do that.

“My mind has always been about how I make the team better because unfortunately I live in that space. That is going to be me for the rest of my life.”

He added: “You know my uncle Jomo Sono and how he left his wedding for a cup final. He said ‘I do’ and rushed to a football match so who am I to complain. People say I must sleep, rest and forget about football but guys I’ve got a lot of pressure that is not induced by anyone else but me and the legacy of the family that I come from and it will be like that until I stop coaching.”



Mokwena has 11 players in total that are going to the Afon. 10 of those will carry the hopes of Bafana Bafana while Peter Shalulile will lead the Namibian attack.

Interestingly, South Africa will come up against Shalulile’s Brave Warriors in their second game of the group stages .



“I’m going to tell Terrence Mashego, Khuliso Mudau, Ronwen Williams and Mothobi Mvala to enjoy Afcon and the pressure that they carry as favourites,” Mokwena concluded.

“I’m also going to tell Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena to enjoy Afcon and Peter Shalulile. I can’t wait for the (Bafana versus Namibia) game on the 21st. I’ve already put it down in my diary because that is one game I can’t miss.”