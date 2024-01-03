Mokwena takes veiled jab at TV pundits for fatigue criticism

"There are experts that feel that this team is not tired," says Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has taken exception to the criticism that fatigue can’t be used as an excuse for the two draws against Cape Town City and Polokwane City before the league took a break.



ALSO READ: Mokwena on Sundowns players’ influence in Bafana set-up

The back-to-back stalemates against the Citizens and the Limpopo side meant that the well-oiled Brazilians dropped points for the first time this season.

Mokwena and his charges are still unbeaten after 13 league games with a record 11 straight victories and two draws.

In just four months since the new campaign started, the Brazilians have already played an astonishing 30 games in all competitions this season.



Mokwena is blessed with an array of talent and TV pundits criticised their lukewarm performances saying the coach can’t hide behind fatigue claims.

“There are experts that feel that this team is not tired. If there are experts that know better then it’s alright,” Mokwena answered sarcastically when asked about the criticism leveled against his team recently.

“You said it and I didn’t say it. I also heard Hugo Broos say it that when Sundowns players come to Bafana camp, they were mentally exhausted.

“But I have never complained about exhaustion and never complained about the number of games we’ve played. I’ve never said a word but I’ve heard people tell me that we can’t use the number of games we’ve played as an excuse. They are right because they know better and they are experts.”



ALSO READ: Chiefs won’t bring in new striker in January, says Johnson

Despite navigating through a grueling schedule, Sundowns managed to capture the inaugural African Football League and remain on course to defend their domestic league title.

“I’m humbled because after the AFL final, Jay-Jay Okocha spoke to me and the things he said about my team were incredible,” Mokwena said.

“You heard what the Morocco coach said about Bafana and the influence of the Sundowns team. These words are not coming from me but there are people who are still negative and doubt this team and the level of performance but it’s okay.”