Why Kaizer Chiefs won’t be signing any more players

Sibongiseni Gumbi

One thing that has been Arthur Zwane’s achilles heel since he took over as head coach at Kaizer Chiefs is injuries and suspensions which have proved to be a detrimental factor in his team’s development.

ALSO READ: Allende saves the day for Sundowns with stoppage-time winner

When one player gets sent off or injured, Zwane’s team look different and unable to attain the same standards.

By his own admission, Zwane has said his biggest problem has been their lack of petency up front where he is thin on personnel.

Currently, Chiefs only have Ashely Du Preez and Caleb Bimenyimana as recognised strikers. Zwane has had to use players who are naturally attacking midfielders in attack.

And with Khama Billiat proving to be injury prone, Zwane is left with even less options. But he seems to have found an outlet in Bimenyimana who scored a brace last weekend.

A question however begs an answer, what happens if Bimenyimana or Du Preez, or both get injured or suspended?

With this question in mind, one would have thought Chiefs would raid the transfer market which closes this week in search of at least one more striker.

But Zwane said he is fine with what he has, and they will not be bringing in any more players before Wednesday’s deadline. They can however bring more players after the deadline provided they are free agents.

“No. We are not not looking at bringing any more new players,” said Zwane when asked if they will be bringing in any more players this week.

“We are still working with the squad that we have. We have to focus more on the positives, and so far those positives are giving us that direction to say if we can convert more of our chances and make less mistakes at the back we will get it right. And we are on the right track.