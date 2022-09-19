Former Chiefs youth star Rorwana injured in stabbing incident

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Ayanda Rorwana needed stitches to his nose and face after the former Kaizer Chiefs player was badly injured in a stabbing incident.

Phakaaathi can reveal that Rorwana was stabbed after an altercation that happened outside a place where he and his friends were partying on Saturday night.

Rorwana was developed by Chiefs and was one of the promising players in their DStv Diski Challenge team. He was later promoted to the senior team.

Rorwana was however loaned out to Swallows FC where he could not make an impression and was released by Chiefs on his return from the loan.

He then joined Pretoria Callies before moving to La Masia at the beginning of the 2022/23 Motsepe Foundation Championship.

“It was bad. He suffered wounds that needed stitches to his nose and face after the stabbing,” said a source.

“What happened is that he was with friends in some place in Rockville. Trouble started when he went to get something from the car and found an unknown guy sitting in the car.

“Apparently they had left the car unlocked. He went and got his friends and they tried to get the guy out of the car.

“But he resisted and a fight broke out and the guy took out a knife and stabbed Ayanda,” added the source.

Rorwana was then rushed to Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Jabulani, Soweto where he received medical attention.

While his friends were waiting outside the hospital, they received information that the guy who had stabbed Rorwana was in the same hospital.

“That is where they tried to get into the hospital and said they wanted to deal with him but they were stopped by the security guards.

“They then waited outside the hospital for him as he would be treated and discharged as he had suffered minor cuts during the fight,” said the source.