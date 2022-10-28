Notoane’s SA Under-23s looking for ‘straight’ win against Togo

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane says he knows what his charges need to do in order for them to progress to the next round of the 2023 Caf Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The SA Under-23 side will host Togo in the return leg of the second round of the qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Notoane’s troops played to a 2-2 draw against the Togolese last weekend.

“I believe we did well in Togo last weekend as we managed to come away with two goals. But we will need to be more alert in defense and aggressive upfront, as we will be looking for a straight win on Sunday,” said Notoane.

“We have had a few challenges where a few players had to be withdrawn from the squad this week. But we have called up players who are hungry and we want to achieve for the country,” said Notoane.



Notoane has made a couple of changes in his squad for the second leg, bringing in the likes of Aden McCarthy of Kaizer Chiefs, Nelson Ralenkoane of Pretoria Callies and Bhongo Lawana of Casric Stars to mention a few, while Antonio van Wyk, who scored in the first leg is missing from the squad.

But, Notoane is confident that he has the team to wrap up the job on home soil.

“We are well-rested since returning on Tuesday and we will have a few more days to work on our tactics before the match on Sunday. The players are all in good condition, with the medical team treating a few knocks from last week’s match. But everyone is fit and ready for the next match.”