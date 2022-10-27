Zwane reveals Soweto derby goosebumps ahead of Pirates clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

With just few months into the job, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has already felt the pressure that comes with the coaching a club like Amakhosi.

On Saturday, Zwane will lead Amakhosi for the time in a Soweto derby when Chiefs takes on Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

In explaining how it feels to be part of this fixture as a player and now as a coach, Zwane says this clash gives one goosebumps.

“It gives you goosebumps, you know the history of the two giants when they meet, everything comes to a standstill in the country. I for one being there as a player and now as a coach, it is a privilege. But also knowing very well the responsibility on our shoulders to go out there and obviously give our best. Also to make sure that we make the people who have been supporting us through thick and thin happy,” said Zwane.

“It is hard to single out one (a memorable derby as a player), there are just too many. Some we won, some we drew and some we lost. What was key as an individual was to go out there, showcase your talent and show people what you’re made of. As you know the history of this game, it is always hyped up because of the number of people that will be coming to the stadium as well as people who will be watching on television. That alone tells you how important this game is in the country.”

Chiefs go into Saturday’s clash as underdogs after they were knocked out of the MTN8 by AmaZulu last weekend, while Pirates are on a high after reaching the final following their 3-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns.