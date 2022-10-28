Ex-Chiefs coach Hunt ‘upset’ by overhyped Soweto derby

Ntokozo Gumede

The promotion of Saturday’s Soweto derby clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs seems to have rubbed coach Gavin Hunt the wrong way.



The Buccaneers will host the Glamour Boys this Saturday at the FNB Stadium and Hunt says he won’t be watching the derby as he will be taking his side through the final preparations for their tie against the other Soweto giant, Swallows. Matsatsantsa A Pitori face The Birds on Sunday afternoon at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“What upsets me is that for the last month, we have had this thing flashing at the right hand side of our screen. It doesn’t make sense to me. Why can’t we put the Stellenbosch versus SuperSport game flashing there? It really makes me upset,” said Hunt, as he referred to the promotion of the game on SuperSport TV.

Hunt would rather focus on matters relating to The Spartans, who have positioned themselves as title contenders.



SuperSport are five points off the pace set by defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns. However, Hunt does not subscribe to the idea of chasing the league title, at least until he guides his team towards a certain benchmark.

“Lets get 30 points first because that is the benchmark, it gets you into a good situation and a good feeling… we hope to get there as quick as possible,” said Hunt.



United tried a bit of fancy football at the start of the season but that didn’t bring the desired results and Hunt has since changed the style.

“This is where we lose it in South Africa. People worry about style over points. If you don’t get points you get relegated. We need points and when it comes to the end of the season, people don’t remember how you played, they look at the points,” Hunt explained.

“Do we want to play a nice brand of football? Yes. We also want to try to introduce a way of playing that is good on the eye but points are important. Look at our first four games, we played very well but we did not win,” he added.