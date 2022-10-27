Pirates coach eager for maximum points against Chiefs

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Going into the DStv Premiership encounter with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says getting maximum points in the Soweto derby is crucial for his team, especially with the season set to go on recess for to the Fifa World Cup.

Riveiro and his Pirates charges will host Amakhosi at a sold out FNB Stadium on Saturday, with the Bucs coach eager to take down his biggest rivals.

With only one league game remaining for Sea Robbers before the break, Riveiro wants to see his team taking a pause from the Premiership with the club sitting as high as possible on the log.

Pirates and Chiefs are currently separated by only one point, with Bucs sitting in fifth place with 19 points, while Amakhosi have registered 18 points, with both teams having played 12 games.

“The points are very important, we need the points,” he said.

“We want to end the first half of the season as high as possible and for that to happen we need to collect three points. The occasion is what it is, the derby is always going to be a special game. But at the end of the day it is about three points.

“It is going to be special (the game), yes. But like I have said before, we should be having more points and now we have an opportunity and it will be boost for our mood, the future and all other things. We would really love to finish this first part of the season with three more points, that are going to keep us in a good position for the second part of the season.”

Getting three points against Chiefs in the derby will take Pirates point tally to 22, could see them go to second place on the league standings. But that is only if other teams at the top like Richards Bay and SuperSport United drop points in their respective fixtures.