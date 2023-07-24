Ntseki looks at positives after Chiefs’ Yanga loss

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach Molefi Ntseki expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance despite their 1-0 defeat at Tanzanian heavyweights Young Africans.

The Soweto giants were felled in a friendly match at Dar es Salaam’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, with Yanga emerging 1-0 winners.

The game drew a capacity crowd of around 60 000 spectators, and Ntseki was pleased with how his side applied themselves on the pitch.

In his post-match interview with Tanzanian TV station Azam, Ntseki acknowledged the progress the team has made under his guidance.

He highlighted the positive aspects of their play both with and without possession, indicating that the team is moving in the right direction.

Having taken over from Arthur Zwane as Chiefs head coach a few weeks ago, Ntseki emphasised the importance of the preparation period, taking one step at a time to build a strong foundation for the upcoming season.

“If you look at how we played in the first half and how we played in the second, there’s something cooking,” said Ntseki.

“There is something we are working on. In terms of how we play out of possession and in possession, I think we are getting it right.”

The match against Young Africans provided an opportunity for some newcomers to showcase their abilities.

Players like Edson Castillo Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, and Pule Mmodi made their first starts under Ntseki’s mentorship. Ranga Chivaviro could not feature through injury layoff.

Display left many among the Chiefs faithful unimpressed and worried that they are cound for antoher season of missery and heartache.

Ntseki impressed

But Ntseki says this is only a preparation period and they are still experimenting but should be firing on all cylinders when the season starts.

“It’s a preparation period. One step at a time. I think it was a good 90 minutes from those boys and they did very well.

“Apart, maybe, from a few moments where we allowed them to play through us. But to be honest, in terms of our team performance, I’m happy.”

Chiefs have another big friendly match where they are expected to deliver a better performance when they meet Botswana giants Towship Rollers on Saturday.

After that, they will welcome Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on August 6 in their first DStv Premiership match on the season.